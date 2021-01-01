The Piano That Started Rock’n’Roll Goes Up For Sale — Legendary Sun Records Studio Quartet Played by Elvis Presley Estimated to Bring In $1,000,000
The Million Dollar Quartet is the most important piano in Rock’n’Roll history. During the fateful December, 1956 Sun Records recording session in which Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Cal Perkins recorded a jaw-dropping 46 songs — Presley played this very piano on nearly all of them. In fact, nearly all of the 1950’s Sun Records juke-box classics were recorded on the studio’s quartet. The rockabilly movement that sprung from that studio spread all across the world, and within a few short years Elvis became the biggest recording artist ever.
Right now, the Million Dollar Quartet is up for auction and one winner will own a piece of music history. However, with a starting bid of $700,000 you have to have pretty deep pockets just to be in the mix. To read about the piano’s history as well as see some images from that recording session, click here
.
