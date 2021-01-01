Rihanna and Kanye West attend Virgil Abloh's memorial service

Rihanna, Kanye West and Drake paid their respects to late designer Virgil Abloh at a memorial service on Monday.

The Louis Vuitton menswear and Off-White designer died at the age of 41 on 28 November following a secret battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

And on Monday, his family and friends paid their respects to Abloh at the Museum of Contemporary Art in his hometown Chicago, with guests also including West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Frank Ocean, and Kid Cudi. Most of the celebrity attendees were photographed entering or exiting the museum, while West stopped to sign autographs for awaiting fans.

During the service, Lauryn Hill performed an emotional rendition of her song Everything Is Everything, and reportedly removed her sunglasses mid-song to wipe away tears, according to TMZ.

Rapper Tyler, the Creator delivered a eulogy and broke down in tears as he remembered Abloh. Meanwhile, pictures taken from the service show a large group, including West and Drake, standing around Abloh's sister Edwina as she speaks on the stage and bowing their heads in remembrance.

The fashion legend's wife Shannon also delivered a eulogy in which she praised him for how he supported others.

"He was always in your corner. That's how he lived his life. If he had an idea, he never second-guessed or thought twice, he just did it and kept it moving," she said, reports Mail Online.

She also gave a light-hearted anecdote about his way with words, saying, "He could hop up here and say the most beautiful, intelligent, profound words. His vocabulary alone was massive. He'd say some word and I'd be off googling it on the side."

Abloh and Shannon married in 2009 and they share two children.