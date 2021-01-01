NEWS George Ezra: 'There are new songs written and recorded' Newsdesk Share with :





Zoe Ball talked to George Ezra earlier this morning on BBC Radio 2 when he exclusively revealed that he does have a new album coming out!



Zoe: “George you’ve been missed. Where have you been, what have you been doing?



George: “Naturally I’ve been writing and recording, I’ve been writing and recording which has been lovely. And I’ve felt very grateful for the fact that we’ve been able to do that.”



Zoe: “What have you been recording? …. Might there be albums on the way, singles, tell me everything?”



George: “Albums? Definitely not plural albums, not plural albums.”



George – Yeah, there will be, there’s new music for sure…I’m always, if I’m honest, the wrong person to ask about this. What I know is there are new songs written and recorded. And I’m raring to go, we will wait and see when that happens.”



Zoe: “It’s given us all hope.”