Holly Humberstone: It's so weird being shortlisted for a BRIT

Holly Humberstone admits it's both "so, so weird" and "really, really cool" being shortlisted for the 2022 BRITs Rising Star prize.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter is up against rapper Bree Runway and John Lewis Christmas advert singer Lola Young for the acclaimed accolade supported by BBC Radio 1 at next year's BRIT Awards.

And the 'Walls Are Way Too Thin' singer finds it surreal and "so affirming" being recognised by the iconic music awards.

Speaking in a video interview for the BRITs, she said: "To be shortlisted for BRITs Rising Star is so, so weird but really, really cool.

"Making music and performing music has always been my whole life.

"Writing is so important to me and just to get my music recognised by The BRITs is just out of this world and really encouraging and so affirming.

"It's also lovely to be nominated alongside two other incredible female artists that are just so inspiring and amazing.

"Just excited to make more music and to carry on."

Meanwhile, Lola thought they'd made a mistake when she was told she was up for the honour.

The 20-year-old artist - who was chosen to perform this year's festive John Lewis advert with her breathtaking rendition of Philip Oakley and Giorgio Moroder’s 'Together in Electric Dreams' - said: "To be shortlisted for the BRITs Rising Star is a big feeling for me obviously, because as an up and coming artist to be recognised for something like that is just insane.

"I first found out that I was nominated for a BRIT Rising Star award when my managers called me.

"I was at a friend’s and I left the room because they said it was important and I couldn't really believe it so I had to double check afterwards with them.

"I was like, 'Are you sure I'm nominated?' It's pretty mad to be honest, I just couldn't believe it."

Bree, meanwhile, burst into tears when she found out.

She admitted: "It means the whole entire world to me to be shortlisted for The BRITs Rising Star Award because I feel like every artist that's been nominated has gone on to do amazing things, and I hope that happens to me.

"And I think The BRIT Award is really pretty. She's so pretty.

"When I found out, I cried a lot because I just feel like it's such a monumental award and it really speaks well of you and your artistry if you get nominated for something like this, so I was in a lot of tears."

The 2021 winner was 20-year-old Griff, who is best known for her hit single 'Black Hole'.

The rest of the nominations will be unveiled on December 18 on the ITV special 'The BRITs Are Coming'.

Clara Amfo and Maya Jama are set to co-host the televised show on ITV, where the shortlist for the 2022 ceremony will be unveiled from 5pm GMT.

The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard takes place Tuesday 8th February at The O2 arena, exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub, hosted by Mo Gilligan.

Check out the interviews with Holly, Lola and Bree on the @BRITs social channels, plus special live sessions on YouTube.