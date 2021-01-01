Travis Scott files to dismiss multiple Astroworld Festival lawsuits

Travis Scott has filed paperwork to dismiss multiple lawsuits relating to the tragedy at Astroworld Festival.

Lawyers for the rapper, who headlined the festival, filed a legal response to 11 lawsuits naming him as a defendant regarding the disaster, during which a crowd surge in early November left 10 people dead and hundreds injured.

In documents obtained by People, the rapper and his company, Cactus Jack Records, "generally deny the allegations" and "respectfully request that the claims against these Defendants be dismissed with prejudice".

The lawsuits only scratch the surface of complaints filed as a result of the event - in the past month, more than 200 lawsuits have been filed against Scott and his record label, which organises the festival every year.

Last week, the Houston Chronicle reported that organisers of the event had early concerns about staffing and allegedly put newly trained hires into security positions. Experts interviewed for the story claimed the layout of the event was "dangerous".

Scott's filing comes a week after the family of nine-year-old Ezra Blount declined the rapper's offer to pay for funeral expenses, becoming the fourth family to do so. A lawyer for the family issued a statement via Rolling Stone, urging Scott to "bear some responsibility".

"Your client's offer is declined," attorney Bob Hilliard wrote to Scott's lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli, according to the publication. "I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy."