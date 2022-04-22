John Legend promises Las Vegas residency shows will be 'magical'

John Legend has landed a Las Vegas residency.

The All of Me hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he will be performing a series of concerts, titled Love in Las Vegas, at the Zappos Theater inside of the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Alongside a promo video featuring a '60s disco vibe, John promised fans the shows will be a lot of fun.

"Get ready for Love in Las Vegas!" he wrote. "My 2022 Vegas residency featuring your favourite songs from my entire career... full band... beautiful show...magical night."

The residency will kick off on 22 April 2022, with Legend lined up to headline a total of 24 gigs through May, August, and October.

In a statement, representatives for Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment described Love In Las Vegas as "a beautiful, soulful concert experience, showcasing Legend's greatest hits (and) soaring vocals".

Fan club members will have access to a presale starting 8 December, while tickets go on sale to the general public on 13 December.

Legend follows in the footsteps of Adele, who confirmed last week that she will be staging a series of concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace early next year.