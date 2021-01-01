Sam Fender hopes to crack America

Sam Fender is looking to make it big in America.

The 27-year-old musician is already planning his next album following the success of the chart-topping 'Seventeen Going Under' and revealed that he wants to take his music Stateside.

Speaking in an On Tour video, presented by menswear specialists scotts, Sam said of his future plans: "Write and record another record, tour that record. Go out to America, start doing stuff out there because we've not really scratched the surface of the States.

"It's flying over here and it's starting to fly in Europe."

The video was filmed at Sam's recent gigs at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom and he explained that touring has been "a baptism of fire" for him and his band.

The 'Get You Down' singer said: "It's a baptism of fire. It's not like riding a bike, touring. It's a muscle and you've got to work your way into it and you get better at it the more you do it."

Sam revealed that several of his career highlights have come in 2021, including playing to big crowds at the Reading and Leeds festival as well as performing with music icon Sir Elton John.

Asked for his favourite memories, Sam said: "The festivals this year. Sharing a stage with Elton John, playing to 50,000 people at Reading and Leeds and these ridiculously big shows."

The star also revealed that he and his backing band have made a pre-gig huddle a ritual before they go on stage.

Sam explained: "We've done it that much for so long now that I think it's imperative that the huddle must happen before we go on stage."