JLS heading for highest new entry as Adele’s 30 holds firm at Number 1

Adele has a challenge in her third week for Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with 30. The superstar's fourth album is currently on track to top the chart for a third consecutive week in a row, but has competition in the form of JLS.



2.0 - JLS' first album of original material in eight years - is currently 30’s biggest challenger to knock Adele off her spot at the top of the chart. In our midweek update, 2.0 is currently pacing for this week’s highest new entry at Number 2. It would be JLS’ sixth UK Top 10 album, continuing an unbroken streak since their debut in 2009.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, the start of the festive season continues to be kind to Michael Buble’s Christmas album. It could rise up 1 place to Number 5, its highest peak of the year so far. At Number 6, we could have a new entry from indie-pop band The Lottery Winners, who could secure their first UK Top 10 entry with third album Something To Leave The House For.



Following on from the announcement that Little Mix will enter an extended hiatus to focus on solo music in 2022, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade’s recent greatest hits collection Between Us could rise up one spot to Number 8, while Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra could enter the Top 10 for the first time with Happy Together, currently up three places to Number 9. It would be Rieu’s 12th UK Top 10 album.



Outside the Top 10, Danish rock band Volbeat are eyeing a new entry at Number 13 with Servant of the Mind, while a 30th anniversary box set release of Nirvana’s Nevermind could snag this week’s biggest jump, up 33 places to Number 18. Another classic album, Amy Winehouse’s final record Back To Black is looking to re-enter the Top 40, jumping 29 spots to Number 29 off the back of a new exhibit, Amy: Beyond The Stage, currently on display at London’s Design Museum.



Polo G’s deluxe reissue of his third studio album Hall of Fame 2.0 could be another new entry at Number 31 - the original peaked at Number 3 earlier this year. And finally, a further two Christmas records could re-enter the Top 40 this week. Jamie Cullum’s The Pianoman at Christmas is currently up 6 to Number 39, while Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are eyeing a rise of 27 spots to Number 40 with Together At Christmas.