Little Mix reveal their biggest regret of their 10-year career

Little Mix regret that they didn't break America.

The chart-topping girl group - comprising Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards - have just announced that they are “taking a break” after 10 years together.

And in part one of their YouTube documentary series, 'At Home', the girls reflected on the past decade and admitted if they had "the right team" around them at the time, they could have become global megastars.

Asked if they have any regrets, Leigh-Anne admitted: "Internationally, It could have been a lot bigger than what it was. And it was amazing and like, we've got to travel the world, but I wish we'd spent more time doing that."

Jade said: "I think it's important not to let things get to you. I think for a long time, I definitely had sort of harbouring, not resentment, but a sort of upset that we didn't stick to America more and properly do it.

"Because I think we were so close each time we went and then the more we kept leaving, the less the hype happened.

And so I feel like if there was one thing in the career that I would wish we'd done more of it was being in America.

But I know I feel good knowing that everything we could have done happened."

Jade admitted "I can't say too much" before she continued: "I feel like if we'd had the right people at the time, it might have happened.

And there's been other things along the way like everyone would in any career, your career choices where you think, Oh, maybe I shouldn't have done that. If I hadn't done that this might have happened.

"And I think when we were younger things like that would really get to us.

"But I feel like as you get older, you realise that whatever is meant to happen will happen. Everything's a lesson. And it just means, going forward, you don't make those mistakes again."

Jade also joked she has felt like murdering her bandmates - which also included Jesy Nelson, before her departure in December - at various stages of their career, and admitted they are amazed that their friendship has lasted 10 years.

She smiled: "I wanted to murder every one of them. But nobody else is allowed to. That is family, isn't it? Like I literally adore them all ... I can't believe how lucky are we that we've managed to get through these 10 years, and still like worship each other."

Watch the full interview on Little Mix's official YouTube page now.