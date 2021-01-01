Duran Duran are heading to Ibiza for a three-day fan experience

Duran Duran have announced the three-night Ibiza residency, 'Duran Duran: Touch The Sunrise'.



Simon Le Bon and co will mark their 40th anniversary with the special experience over May Bank Holiday Weekend 2022, between April 29 and May 2, as part of the Ibiza Music Summit.



Curated by the iconic new wave band, the first night dubbed 'Taste the Summer: Night Versions' will take place at the legendary Ibiza venue Pacha, and will include a DJ set from drummer Roger Taylor, followed by Erol Alkan, who co-produced their latest LP 'Future Past'.



The second evening, 'Come Undone', will see fans come together for "an outdoor screening of an as-yet-unseen documentary, building up to... a headline show to remember at Ushuaïa."



Pete Tong is also set to DJ for two hours before the band at the Ushuaïa Beach Hotel on the closing night.



The three-day extravaganza will mark the first time the band have performed in Ibiza since 1987.



Frontman Simon, 63, said: "Touch The Sunrise is going to be an extraordinary experience – and something we've never done before! Everyone in the band has a tremendous love for the island and over the years I have personally spent many summers there with friends and family – so it's become somewhat of a home away from home for us.



"People often think of Ibiza as just a party island – which of course it can be – but there's a side to it that we really hope our fans get to explore while they are there, that's about the natural beauty of the place, the incredible food and the warmth of the people who live there year-round.



"Ushuaïa , where we're playing on the Sunday night, is one of the best open air venues in the world with a massive stage, right on the water. Our set is going to be dancefloor-heavy – and after what we've all been through these past two years, we just can't wait!"



Studio wizard Erol, 47, said: "It's not often you are offered to spend three days in Ibiza with Duran Duran. It ranks up there amongst one of the best emails I've received in 2021 and it didn't take long for me to agree! I'm sure these lads know how to throw a party!"



What's more, the 'Wild Boys' hitmakers - who released their first album in six years, 'Future Past', earlier this year - have also added two outdoor shows at Castle Howard in Yorkshire, and Inverness' Caledonian Stadium in June.



Tickets, including VIP packages, are available via pollen.co now for 'Touch The Sunrise'.







Duran Duran will play the following dates in 2022:



29th April - Duran Duran 'Touch the Sunrise', Ibiza, Spain



12th June - St Anne's Park, Dublin, Ireland



17th June - Castle Howard, York



25th June - Rock in Rio Lisboa 2022, Lisbon, Portugal



1st July - Lytham Festival, Lytham Saint Anne's, UK



2nd July - Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Scotland



10th July - BST, Hyde Park