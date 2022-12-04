NEWS The Cure announce 44 shows for 2022 including 5 UK arena shows Newsdesk Share with :





The Cure have just announced details of a 44 date European tour taking in 22 countries at the end of 2022 with the Twilight Sad supporting on all dates.



Tickets for all shows go on general sale later this week and you can find ticket details at thecure.com/shows/



The Cure 2022 European Tour



44 Shows / 22 Countries



Uk Tour Dates



Sun 4 Dec 2022 – Glasgow Ovo Hydro

Tue 6 Dec 2022 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Wed 7 Dec 2022 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Thu 8 Dec 2022 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Sun 11 Dec 2022 – London The Sse Arena Wembley



Special Guests

The Twilight Sad



Tickets On Sale From Friday, December 10Th 10:00 Am