The Cure announce 44 shows for 2022 including 5 UK arena shows

The Cure have just announced details of a 44 date European tour taking in 22 countries at the end of 2022 with the Twilight Sad supporting on all dates.
Tickets for all shows go on general sale later this week and you can find ticket details at thecure.com/shows/
The Cure 2022 European Tour
44 Shows / 22 Countries
Uk Tour Dates
Sun 4 Dec 2022 – Glasgow Ovo Hydro
Tue 6 Dec 2022 – Leeds First Direct Arena
Wed 7 Dec 2022 – Birmingham Utilita Arena
Thu 8 Dec 2022 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Sun 11 Dec 2022 – London The Sse Arena Wembley
Special Guests
The Twilight Sad
Tickets On Sale From Friday, December 10Th 10:00 Am