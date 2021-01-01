Olivia Rodrigo praises Avril Lavigne while accepting Variety Songwriter of the Year award

Olivia Rodrigo gushed over Avril Lavigne while accepting Variety's 2021 Songwriter of the Year award on Saturday.

At the event, which took place at the Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, the 37-year-old rocker presented the Drivers License hitmaker with the prize. Rodrigo called the moment "surreal".

"First of all, I want to thank Avril for coming here today. I am such a massive fan of you I look up to you so much. So, this is so surreal for me. Thank you for the love and support," the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star said during her acceptance speech.

She added that she had been writing songs since she was five years old and that her favourite part of the process was capturing exactly how a moment feels.

"I wrote Drivers License about this really hard time for my life, I watched it affect so many people regardless of sexual orientation, or gender or age," she continued. "And to me, it's a really beautiful thing about art, and that was so special for me to not only see how universal all those feelings were, but how music can bring us all together and make us feel less alone."

The 18-year-old later posted about the event on social media, posing next to Lavigne and thanking her for giving her the award.

"You're an amazing songwriter," the Complicated singer wrote in the comments section. "Congrats on everything!"