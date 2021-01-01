BTS announce 'extended period of rest'

BTS have announced they are taking an extended break from the spotlight.



Representatives for Big Hit Music, the boy band's label, shared that the K-pop group are taking time out from music to recharge following the end of their residency at the SoFi Stadium in California and their performance at the Jingle Ball Tour last week.



"We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA' and the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour," the label tweeted on Sunday.



Big Hit congratulated the Butter hitmakers on staying active during the pandemic and achieving "dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists." Bandmates J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V took a similar break in 2019, and this time around are looking forward to being with their families during the holidays.



"This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy," the statement continued. "It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest."



Label reps revealed that the group will be preparing to record their next album, which will mark a "new chapter" for the boy band, and perform a concert in Seoul in March.



"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans. Thank you," the statement concluded.