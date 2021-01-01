NEWS Leigh-Anne Pinnock 'can't wait' to do more movies Newsdesk Share with :





The Little Mix star's big-screen debut in festive rom-com 'Boxing Day' - which sees her play the role of Georgia - has just hit cinemas.



And after the chart-topping girl group announced they are going on hiatus this week, the 30-year-old singer has teased that she hopes to land many more acting roles.



The 'Sweet Melody' singer admitted that despite having performed in front of thousands of fans at stadiums, she was "absolutely petrified" on her first day on set, but she had the "best mentor" in director Aml Ameen, and the whole cast and crew were super helpful.



Speaking to HeyUGuys.com, Leigh-Anne said: "I just remember that first day on set and just feeling like a small fish in a big pond.



"Obviously, it was my first acting debut so I was absolutely petrified but I was in good hands. I had the time of my life. Absolutely loved it and what a character to play as well ... I was able to explore those different emotions and show everybody how I can act and show everyone how I can sing as well."



Asked if she felt a different kind of nervousness on set compared to performing on stage with her bandmates, she replied: "I mean, for someone whos played like huge stadiums, it's still just as daunting even if there's only sort of 20 people in the room. I was absolutely petrified.



"I was walking into a new world, something I've never done before, alongside incredible actors.



"But everybody was just so lovely. Everyone was like giving me pointers and tips and helping me and I had the best mentor. So yeah, I mean, it's something that I hope to continue to do - like I can say I'm an actor!

It's so cool. And yeah, I can't wait to do more."