Lewis Capaldi hires Adele and Beyonce's songwriter for new album

Lewis Capaldi has hired Adele and Beyonce's songwriter, Ryan Tedder, to work on his new album.

The 'Before You Go' hitmaker, 25, has enlisted the help of the OneRepublic frontman for his second album, which is slated for release in the first half of 2022.

Ryan told The Sun Newpaper's Bizarre column: "I was playing the songs an hour ago in the car and it’s just like, goosebumps! The guy could sing a random song in Spanish and it would still give me goosebumps. He’s so good.”

For the follow-up to 2020's 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent', the chart-topping singer has once again teamed up with JC Stewart, 24, who penned the track 'Hollywood' on Lewis' first album, but he refuses to get too professional about his relationship with the superstar.

He said: "We’ve written a few songs in the last year or so. But first and foremost we’re mates, so we keep it there."

Lewis’s debut record - which featured the hit singles 'Someone You Loved' and 'Before You Go' - spent 36 weeks in the Top 10, including 10 weeks at No1, and became the year’s best-selling album in the UK.

Ryan - whose credits include 'Rumour Has It' from Adele's smash hit '21', Beyonce's anthem 'Halo' and the chart-topping 'Bleeding Love' by Leona Lewis - also went on to say that everything is all-go for OneRepublc's upcoming fifth studio album.

The 42-year-old star said: "We’re just now finally restarting the engines there. I want to keep that going for at least ten years while we still enjoy touring the world. I also have some side- project stuff that I’m now a part of, so I’ll leave it at that.”