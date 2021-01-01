BTS to take 'extended period of rest'

BTS are taking an “extended period of rest".

In August 2019, the K-Pop septet - comprising J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V - announced they were taking an extended break from the spotlight, but returned to work a month later.

And over the weekend, the 'IDOL' hitmakers' label Big Hit Music revealed they would once again be taking some time to "recharge" after completing their 'Permission To Dance On Stage' and 'Jingle Bell Tour' commitments.

The lengthy statement began: “We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA’ and the ’2021 Jingle Ball Tour'.

“BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."

The label reassured fans that it will be a "short" break over the festive season.

It continued: “This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy.

“It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest."

And it was also teased that the 'My Universe' hitmakers are going to be preparing their next album.

The statement added: “BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter.’ They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans. Thank you."