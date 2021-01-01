Billie Eilish unveils brunette makeover

Billie Eilish has stunned fans by swapping her blonde locks for a brunette hue.

Back in May, the Happier Than Ever singer made a splash when she switched her signature neon green and black hair for a platinum blonde shade for a photoshoot for British Vogue.

But over the weekend, Billie took to Instagram to share three selfies showing her latest hair transformation.

"Miss me?" she simply captioned one snap.

The post quickly racked up over 13 million likes, with many of Billie's celebrity friends praising the makeover.

"omg," wrote Olivia Rodrigo, while Anne-Marie added: "Yesssssssssssss."

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Billie revealed that she had enjoyed having blonde hair, as it allowed her to blend in when out and about in public.

"Per week, if I am going to stuff, it's like anywhere I go. But if I'm being cautious and like not trying to be in everybody's faces, that's like I can manage my way around people without them noticing, which is cool," the 19-year-old explained. "And my hair is blonde now. So, it's not like the only person you've ever seen with green hair walking by... It's gotten a lot easier. But if I go out, I mean, it's always gonna happen. It's just that I'm, first of all, fine with it. And I'm very happy about it. And also, I just know how to do it now."