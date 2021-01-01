Adele doesn't know passwords for social media accounts

Adele doesn't know the passwords for any of her social media accounts.

The Easy on Me singer boasts 27 million fans on Twitter and 46 million followers on Instagram.

However, during a chat with Nikkie de Jager for her NikkieTutorials' YouTube channel, Adele revealed that her team has control of all of her platforms.

"I was never allowed my passwords for my socials before," she explained, noting that she had more access during the Covid-19 pandemic. "Obviously, the Internet was just on fire during COVID...It kept everyone's morale up."

Although Adele took charge of her accounts for a while, members of her team changed the passwords after she posted a controversial photo.

"It's the only picture I ever posted myself, and then they took my password away from me again," the 33-year-old continued.

Adele didn't discuss the exact photo in question, but was likely referring to the snap she posted in August 2020 showing her posing in a bikini printed with the Jamaican flag and her hair in Bantu knots at a party inspired by London's Notting Hill Carnival.

The post sparked outrage with some of her followers, who accused the Hello hitmaker of cultural appropriation.

Reflecting on the reaction in a recent interview with The Face, the mother-of-one admitted that she "didn't read the room".

"My biggest question is why I felt the need to f**ing post that when I'm so f**king private anyway," she noted. "I was having such a lovely day with my friends in Jamaica, and that's the vibe of Notting Hill Carnival for me, always has been. But I didn't give that any context either."