Mark Hoppus announced cancer diagnosis by accident

Mark Hoppus announced his cancer diagnosis on social media by accident.

Back in June, the Blink-182 rocker posted a photo of himself sitting in a chair inside of a hospital room to his Instagram Stories.

The accompanying caption read, "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please," and while Hoppus quickly deleted the original post, he later confirmed he was undergoing treatment for stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

"Throughout the day as I'm getting chemotherapy and more bags of chemicals are being dripped into my body, other people are reaching out and they're like, 'Dude, what's going on?'" he recalled in an interview for the December 2021 issue of GQ magazine of the post, adding that he soon felt a sense of relief. "Maybe part of me subconsciously posted it to my main, but I definitely didn't do it on purpose. But I don't know. It kind of felt like a Band-Aid had been ripped off and I was able to be honest with people."

In September, Hoppus shared that he had been declared cancer-free and would be screened for the disease every six months.

However, he is still experiencing the effects of the chemotherapy treatments.

"I felt so s**tty," the 49-year-old continued. "And the brain fog is so bad. The chemo brain is just heartbreaking to me because I can feel myself diminished mentally right now."