Halsey in no rush to make another album

Halsey felt so creatively fulfilled by her recent album that she thinks it will be "a while" before she works on another.



The Without Me singer, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, released their fourth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, in August, and she feels so creatively fulfilled by the project that she's in no rush to get back into the studio to start on the next one.



"It's fulfilled me so much creatively that, truth be told, it's probably going to be a while until I put out an album again," they told NME magazine. "I don't know that I have the energy to jump back in and make a whole other project for a while now - I made a perfect human baby and a perfect album baby and I'm really proud of both of them. Now I want to sit back and watch them grow."



The 27-year-old, who welcomed her first child, Ender, with her partner Alev Aydin in July, insisted she won't completely disappear from the public eye as she plans to still release singles and collaborations "to keep my creative muscles sharp".



Elsewhere in the interview, Halsey revealed that her lyrics are so honest about how she feels at a particular point in time that she can divide up her life and memories into periods relating to her albums, also including Badlands, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, and Manic.



"My records are such cornerstones of my life that I quite literally divide my perception of life based around their eras," they explained. "There's a sense of being true to the moment that I've really come to appreciate with this record, too."