Adele open to collaborating with more artists

Adele is open to collaborating with other artists in the future.



The British superstar unveiled her fourth studio album, 30, last month, with the deluxe edition including a duet version of Easy on Me with American singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton.



While Adele rarely partners with other musicians on tracks, in an interview for THE FACE, she revealed that she is now much more intrigued by the idea.



"I do get asked a lot. It's definitely a muscle I need to learn how to exercise. I respect and love so many artists that I've come up with. We're all similar ages, and I also think that we are the last bulk of artists that will be able to do what we did, how we did it, because people consume music so differently now, you know?" she said.



Elsewhere in the chat, Adele admitted that she has no need or desire to switch up her signature sound, as not only does she appreciate the music she writes, but so do her fans.



"When the Easy On Me snippet came out, I go online for, like, five seconds just to make sure the label have put it out properly and I see these comments... Not many, and it's normally huge fans of other artists, saying: 'Oh, when is she gonna shake up her sound?' Why would I shake up my sound? No one else is doing my sound, so why would I change it up?" the Hello hitmaker added.