Madonna hits back at 50 Cent for mocking provocative photoshoot

Madonna has called out 50 Cent for poking fun at her recent bedroom photo series on social media.



The Vogue singer hit headlines last week when she shared a series of risque snaps which were photographed in a bedroom, showing her writhing around in bed. The last photo showed her bottom and legs - clad in fishnet tights - sticking out from underneath the bed.



The In Da Club rapper mocked the image by Photoshopping it onto a still from The Wizard of Oz, showing Madonna's legs sticking out from underneath Dorothy's house, which crushes The Wicked Witch of the East in the film.



The 63-year-old made it clear she didn't find the meme funny when she accused 50 Cent of talking "smack" about her on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.



"Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me!" she wrote beside a throwback photo of them together, before noting his tendency to poke fun at celebrities on Instagram.



"I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media, the least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult," she continued. "You'r (sic) just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you're my age! Too bad there are no sour grapes emogees (emojis)."



50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, has yet to respond to Madonna's post, however, the meme has been removed from his page.



Last week, Madonna took aim at Instagram bosses for taking down the photoshoot as her nipple was exposed in some of the snaps. She shared the photo series on her page once again, this time with her nipple being covered by a heart sticker.