Mariah Carey and Wham! return to UK singles Top 10

Adele’s Easy On Me could face tough competition over the coming weeks from a fast-rising new star.



Just three weeks ago, 17-year-old US singer Gayle earned her first-ever UK Top 40 entry with Abcdefu, and now the song vaults 12 places to Number 2, finishing ahead of strong competition from several contenders.



Festive beacons Mariah Carey and Wham! return to the Top 10 this week, with their festive classics All I Want For Christmas Is You (3) and Last Christmas (4) jumping 21 and 24 places respectively. It marks AIWFCIY’s 30th total week in the Official Top 10, and Last Christmas’ 27th.



Elsewhere in the Top 10 this week, Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under reaches a brand new peak of Number 8.



Christmas songs are also flooding back into the Official Singles Chart, with no less than 14 festive tracks climbing into the Top 40 this week. Outside Mariah and Wham! inside the Top 10, these are:



The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s Fairytale of New York (16), Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone (17), Michael Bublé’s It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas (20), Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (22), Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? (23), Wizzard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (28), Kelly Clarkson’s Underneath The Tree (29), Elton John’s Step Into Christmas (30), Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me (31), Chris Rea’s Driving Home For Christmas (33), this week’s highest climber George Ezra’s Amazon exclusive Come On Home For Christmas (36) - jumping up a massive 49 places - and Andy Williams’ It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (39).



Finally, Imagine Dragons and JID rise six places this week with Enemy, taken from the Netflix series Arcane: League of Legends, reaching a new peak of Number 34.