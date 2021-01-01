NEWS Adele scores UK chart double for second week Newsdesk Share with :





Adele secures the Official Chart Double for a second week in a row.



Easy On Me scores a seventh consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with 69,000 chart sales, including 8.4 million streams, extending the tenure of Adele’s now longest-reigning Number 1 single.



Over on the Official Albums Chart, Adele’s acclaimed album 30 is still selling well in its second week after clocking 102,000 chart sales over the last seven days - including 81% of its total made up of physical and digital download copies.



Westlife’s 12th studio album Wild Dreams debuts at Number 2, becoming their 14th Top 5 album, and extending their unbroken streak of Top 5 collections in the UK. Gary Barlow’s festive new album The Dream Of Christmas makes a Number 5 debut, Gary’s fifth Top 10 album as a solo artist.



Michael Bublé’s modern classic Christmas flies 11 places to Number 6, entering the Official Albums Chart Top 10 for its 11th consecutive year, landing just ahead of The Tears Of Hercules by Rod Stewart which rebounds six places to Number 7.



The Beatles’ Let It Be soars 41 places to Number 22 this week following the release of Peter Jackson’s three-part Disney+ Documentary about the making of the album, The Beatles: Get Back – their 1 album also flies this week, up 20 to Number 37.



Further down, A David Bowie boxset compilation Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) lands at Number 24, Deep Purple’s new covers album Turning To Crime opens at Number 28, and Still Rising: The Collection by Gregory Porter rebounds 31 to Number 29 following a new vinyl release.



Finally, Blues rock band The Temperance Movement bow at Number 38 with Covers & Rarities, their fourth Top 40 collection in the UK.