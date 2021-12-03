Marvin Humes found it tough getting in shape for JLS reunion tour

Marvin Humes found it tough getting into shape for the JLS reunion tour.

The 35-year-old star - who reunited with his bandmates Aston Merrygold, 33, Oritsé Williams, 35, and JB Gill, 34 for the 'Beat Again Tour' last month - admitted that he struggled in rehearsals because he hadn't danced "in eight years".

He said: "I had a bad everything, two bad knees and a problem with my achilles. I haven't danced more than a two-step in eight years!"

The television presenter - who is married to fellow pop star Rochelle Humes - went on to explain that he dancing was a "totally different" experience to his usual gym routines.

He told The Sun Newspaper's Bizarre column: "I go to the gym but it is a totally different thing. It was like being a footballer getting match fit! I felt the fittest I have ever been on the tour, so it is all downhill from here, ready for Christmas!"

Despite the gruelling rehearsals and challenging dance routines - which were put together by Aston's fiancee Sarah Richards - the band were pleased with their high-selling tour, with Aston calling it the "best" one yet.

He added: "We were doing three shows a day in rehearsals so when we hit the road we were in full swing. It was the best tour we've ever done."

The band - who found fame on 'The X Factor' back in 2008 and lost out on the crown to Alexandra Burke when they placed second - released their fifth studio album '2.)' on Friday (03.12.21).

Reflecting on the new collection, the band said: "There is more variety, which goes with having more say in it. It's come down to what we like. It doesn't have to be a dance album or RnB album.

"There's a song called 'Audition' and one called 'Tango'. Both are Latin-influenced and previously we would say we only had room for one. But we love them both, so they are both in there."