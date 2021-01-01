Hulu pulls Astroworld documentary following backlash

Hulu officials have removed a documentary about the Astroworld Festival tragedy following backlash to the special's release.

The documentary, Astroworld: Concert From Hell, was uploaded to the platform on Wednesday without any promotion and was quickly noticed by social media users.

"Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime," the description of the feature read. "But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next."

Bosses at the streaming service were criticised by many for bringing out a documentary about the crowd crush disaster less than a month after it happened.

However, Hulu representatives soon clarified via a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the title was not original programming, but instead "an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on Nov. 20." They stated that they had decided to remove the documentary to "avoid confusion".

Despite no longer being available on Hulu, Variety confirmed that the program is still available via ABC13/KTRK's website and on other streaming platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and others.

The crowd surge at the festival, categorised as a mass casualty event, has resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries. An investigation is still ongoing and multiple lawsuits from victims have been filed against the event's organiser and headline performer, rapper Travis Scott, among others.