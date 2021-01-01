Sting thinks new album will be 'overshadowed'

Sting thinks his new album will be "overshadowed" by the likes of Adele and Ed Sheeran.

The 70-year-old musician released his 15h studio album 'The Bridge' last month, around the same time as smash hits '30' by Adele and Ed Sheeran's 'Equals', and although he knows he can't compete with the megastars' popularity, he's not concerned.

He said: "I’m not in a pit with Ed (Sheeran) or Adele. I think they’re great. This is the best time to release a record, even if it is overshadowed."

For the former Police singer, the pandemic was a direct source of inspiration for new music and admitted that the album came about as a bit of a surprise following the shut down of his musical 'The Last Ship'.

He told The Sun newspaper: "[The new music] helped save my mental health. We were doing a month in San Francisco and, during the second week, I was down on the dock watching the cruise ship come in. It was an omen. That day, we did the matinée and the mayor shut the city down.

"So, I got myself back to England and thought, ‘Now what?’ It was a bit of a shock but look at the advantages. I was in the same bed with my lovely wife (Trudie Styler) and my dog was very happy.”

Sting - whose real name is Gordon Sumner -also went on to admit that music is a "touchstone" in his life and revealed that it is reassuring to hear from fans whenever they are moved by his work.

He said: "Music is a touchstone for my emotional life. When I hear someone say, ‘We buried my dad to one of your songs’, that always surprises me and makes me feel, ‘Wow, I’m actually doing a proper job, not just w*******."