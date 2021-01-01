Seth Rogen accidentally showed up high to Adele's One Night Only special

Seth Rogen has revealed that he was high on marijuana during Adele's recent televised concert special.



After coming out of hiatus with her long-awaited fourth studio album, 30, the singer-songwriter put together One Night Only, a televised affair where she sang her latest songs live for the first time in Los Angeles. The star-studded audience included some notable famous faces, including Rogen, who sat in the front row.



In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 39-year-old comedian revealed that he and his wife, Lauren, were unaware the singer was filming a television special and thought they were attending a "small" concert in Los Angeles' Griffith Park. Ahead of the event, the pair smoked "a ton of weed" to prepare, but were surprised when they found a camera crew upon their arrival.



"I'm like, oh no, we are at the filming of a television special, I think," the Superbad star told Fallon. "I'm like, maybe it's not that big of a television special, and then the first person I see is Oprah Winfrey."



Rogen and his wife devised a plan to "slink" into the back of the show, but quickly realised they were in the front row. The comedian quipped that he was confused by the seating, especially because he sat in front of Drake.



"There's no world where I should be in front of Drake," he joked. "How is that possible? I could just feel Drake's eye drilling into the back of my head like, 'Why am I in 3R and he's in 1A?' I was six rows in front of Ellen DeGeneres and Kris Jenner, I have truly no idea why they did that."