Demi Lovato no longer supports 'California sober' lifestyle

Demi Lovato has walked back their previous remarks about being "California sober".

In April, the pop star, who uses they/them pronouns, revealed that they were not completely drug-free after opening up about their near-fatal overdose on their docuseries, Dancing with the Devil. The 29-year-old said they have chosen to not be fully sober by continuing to smoke cannabis and drink alcohol in moderation, calling it "California sober".

However, on Thursday, the Cool for the Summer hitmaker publicly changed their stance with a simple message, writing on their Instagram Stories, "I no longer support my 'California sober' ways. Sober sober is the only way to be."

Explaining why they weren't "sober sober" following their near-fatal overdose in 2018, Demi said in her documentary, "Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that's setting myself up for failure because I am such a black and white thinker.

"You shouldn't be forced to get sober if you're not ready. You shouldn't get sober for other people. You have to do it for yourself."

The pop star, who has a long history of substance abuse, came under fire for their decision, which they defended in an appearance on The Zach Sang Show earlier this year.

"It's not saying that this works for everybody, but it's saying that that other solution isn't a one-size-fits-all solution and there's options," they said. "I didn't make up this term (California sober), right? I just heard it, and was like, 'Oh, that sounds green and applies to me'. But I think that different people have different meanings for it. So, it might be moderation to some people, it might be only natural things to some people."