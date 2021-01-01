JLS want American adventure with Boys II Men

JLS want to land a Las Vegas residency with Boys II Men.

The 'Beat Again' hitmakers - which comprise Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes, J.B. Gill, and Oritse Williams - have set their sights on "international success" with their comeback album '2.0' and admitted it would be a "dream" to team up with their "heroes" and work on something big Stateside.

Oritse told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I think one of the things that would definitely be one of the JLS goals would be international success.

"One of our inspirations is Boys II Men. They did a massive Las Vegas residency show.

"And so it would be an absolute dream to join forces with our heroes as a group and maybe even do something out in Vegas with them or in America, do an American tour.

"We'd have to make sure our vocals are super up to scratch because we will be under some serious vocal pressure."

The group found making their new album "very liberating" because there was no pressure on them and the coronavirus pandemic meant they could take their time.

Oritse said: "We had a lot of time on our hands to be completely creative.

"In lockdown, we utilised that time as an opportunity to be able to dive into our music and I think over the years we've accumulated a lot of inspirational sounds and things that we like.

"We put all of our energy into this album, we were completely free to do as we please, the A&R, the vision and experiment with different sounds and then kind of come back together as a group.

"That was very liberating - it's one of the albums I'm most proud of."