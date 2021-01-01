Machine Gun Kelly launches nail polish brand

Machine Gun Kelly has unveiled his very own nail polish brand.



The musician/actor, real name Colson Baker, has partnered with the team at Unlisted Brand Lab to launch UN/DN LAQR.



Described as a "genderless" nail polish collection, the range includes an assortment of 10 colours and five topcoats.



"I don't like to just stop at clothes when it comes to expressing who I am. Nail polish serves as a true vessel of self-expression - I can express myself one way today and do it all again tomorrow with something different," the Wild Boy hitmaker commented. "When I do my nails, that's me wearing my own thoughts and making a statement. To me, polish is not just a colour, it's an intention. Every colour has a purpose."



In addition to the individual shades, the UN/DN LAQR collection will include eight curated trio sets and three polish kits.



And Unlisted Brand Lab Founder and chief executive officer Candy Harris can't wait to see how fans respond to the fun range.



"It's been an honour to work with Machine Gun Kelly to transcend the nail polish category and foster a cultural shift that has been a long time coming," she praised. "This is just the beginning, we are setting out to bring a new voice to beauty with a lifestyle brand that will spark a conversation well beyond the colour drops."



All UN/DN LAQR products are available to purchase from the brand's website.