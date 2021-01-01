Adam Levine confirms rose face tattoo was fake

Adam Levine has set the record straight on his new "face tattoo".

The Maroon 5 frontman hit headlines when he was photographed at Architectural Digest's AD100 party in Miami on Tuesday with what appeared to be a single black rose inking on his left temple.

However, Adam took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to reveal that the tattoo wasn't real.

"I do not have a tattoo on my face," he insisted. "Those who know me know I'm too vain. I'm too f**king vain to get a tattoo on my face.

"I'll tattoo the rest of this but no, the face has got to stay the same."

Adam didn't share the exact inspiration behind the fake tattoo, though he and his wife Behati Prinsloo recently launched a Tequila brand called Calirosa.

The musician is no stranger to tattoos, and has countless inkings across his torso, back, and arms.

In October, Adam debuted the latest addition to his body art collection on social media, with the butterfly and spiderweb design located on the centre of his throat.