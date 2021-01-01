Cardi B lands creative director gig at Playboy

Cardi B has been tapped as the first-ever creative director in residence at Playboy.

Executives at the lifestyle brand, owned by the PLBY Group, announced on Thursday that the I Like It rapper has signed on to serve as an ambassador at the company, and will offer direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations, and more.

"It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can't believe this is real," the 29-year-old exclaimed. "For as long as I can remember, I've felt connected to Playboy. It's truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I'm inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already - I can't wait!"

In addition, Cardi will serve as the founding creative director and a founding member of Playboy's upcoming creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD.

"I'm also excited to launch our new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD. Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality," she continued. "And they deserve to own their future. This is what CENTERFOLD is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me."

CENTERFOLD is set to launch later this month.