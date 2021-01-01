Little Mix 'taking break' after Confetti tour next year

Little Mix will "take a break" after they wrap on their tour next year.

Group members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock issued a joint statement via social media on Thursday, with the trio confirming they will go on hiatus following The Confetti Tour.

The trek is set to begin on 9 April in Belfast, Northern Ireland and conclude on 14 May at the O2 Arena in London.

"We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix," they began. "It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. We can't thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much."

The pop stars went on to insist they aren't splitting up, and have plans to release more music in the future.

"We've made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can't wait to make so many more," the Wings hitmakers stated. "We're sisters and we'll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie."

The news comes after a busy year for Little Mix, with Leigh-Anne welcoming twins in August, and Perrie giving birth to a son the same month.

Jesy Nelson announced her departure from the group in December 2020.