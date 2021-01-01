Little Mix are taking a break! Band announce hiatus after 10 years together

Little Mix are “taking a break” after 10 years together.

The ‘Sweet Melody’ hitmakers – made up of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards – have announced they will be going on hiatus after their ‘Confetti’ tour in Spring next year, but have insisted their break will not mark a permanent end for the group.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the band said: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.

“We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x (sic)”

The group’s decision to take a break comes as fourth member Jesy Nelson chose to leave the ‘Black Magic’ singers – who were formed on ‘The X Factor’ in 2011, which they went on to win – last year after citing a decline in her mental health.

Part of her statement at the time said: "The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.

"So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix. I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me."

In addition, this year saw both Perrie and Leigh-Anne welcome their first children into the world.