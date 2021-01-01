Shawn Mendes releases first song since Camila Cabello split

Shawn Mendes released his first song since his split from Camila Cabello on Wednesday.



The 23-year-old released the new track, It'll Be Okay, two weeks to the day after he and the Havana hitmaker announced they had called off their relationship after two years of dating.



The piano-backed single discusses the end of a rocky relationship while remaining hopeful about healing and moving on. In the opening, Mendes sings about the "future we dreamed of fading to black" before turning to a comforting "it'll be okay" repetition in the chorus.



"If you tell me you're leaving / I'll make it easy / It'll be okay / If we can't stop the bleeding," he continues. "We don't have to fix it / We don't have to stay / I will love you either way."



On the morning of the song's release, the singer shared a photo of a beach at sunrise and wrote in the caption, "It feels like I havnt (sic) truly connected with you guys in a while. I miss you I hope you love this song."



In November, the Senorita collaborators released a joint statement via social media to announce their split, indicating they hope to stay friends.



"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," they shared via their respective Instagram Stories.