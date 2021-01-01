Billie Eilish named PETA's Person of the Year

Billie Eililsh has been named Person of the Year by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).



Officials at the animal rights organisation announced on Wednesday that the 19-year-old artist would be receiving the honour, making her the youngest recipient in the award's history.



The group said that the Therefore I Am hitmaker was being recognised "for championing animal rights, never staying silent about injustice, and using her influence to push the fashion industry to recognise that cruelty is never in style."



Earlier this year, Eilish - who has been a vegan since the age of 12 - persuaded Oscar de la Renta to halt the use of fur in their garments and later sported a vegan gown from the brand at the 2021 Met Gala. PETA President Ingrid Newkirk celebrated the move at the time, saying the non-profit was "happier than ever", a nod to her song and album of the same name.



"Billie Eilish is making sure that the party's over for meaty, milky meals as well as for leather, fur, and silk," Newkirk wrote in a statement. "PETA is happier than ever to celebrate her for seizing every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them."