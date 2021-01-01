Britney Spears hits back at paparazzi for photographing her at public bathroom

Britney Spears has called out paparazzi for taking photos of her exiting a public toilet.

On Wednesday, the pop star shared on Instagram that she felt embarrassed about the photographers getting snaps of her after she had used a public restroom.

"Don't you just love @Madonna ???? I had a s**tty day yesterday !!!" she wrote in the caption of an Instagram Reels video, in which she models several outfits to Madonna's Vogue.

"Paps took pics of me coming out of a public bathroom ..... I mean how embarrassing is that ????" the Gimme More hitmaker continued. "So right when I got home I had a PFC ... it means 'party for confidence' and I swear if you have confidence struggles or low self esteem and need to practice walking with your head held high and kinda hunched over ... you must try it !!!!"

The singer, who turned 40 on Thursday, insisted that she had never had a "party for confidence" before but then laid out her rules for having one if her fans wanted to follow suit, writing: "Put some heels on and a dress, put sparkles on your body, put on Nicki Minaj and play it LOUD, put some lip gloss on, and keep your head held high no matter what and just what ya mama gave ya!"

Later on, the pop star shared a video of a baby sitting in an inflatable pool chair and joked in the caption, "I've retired and am just living the life".

The Toxic singer, who is no longer in a conservatorship, and her fiance Sam Asghari are celebrating her 40th birthday on holiday - she told her followers on Wednesday that they were "so excited to be going away" and felt "blessed" to be able "to go out of the country."