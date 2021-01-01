Lady Gaga is considering new music

Lady Gaga is "thinking about" releasing new music.



The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker, 35, already has six studio albums to her name and has taken time out of the music world recently to star as Patrizia Reggiani in movie 'House of Gucci', but she admitted music is "always in [her] heart".



She said: "There's always music in my heart, in the works. It's just about [asking], 'What will it be? I'm not ready to answer that yet. But what I will say is that ... I'm always thinking about music. It just comes out in different forms."



The singer - who won an Academy Award for her self-penned song 'Shallow' from 'A Star is Born', which she starred in alongside Bradley Cooper - went on to liken her portrayal of Italian convict Patrizia to music.



Based on the true story, 'House of Gucci' covers the stormy marriage of Patrizia Reggiani and Gucci head Maurizio Gucci - whom she would eventually arrange to be killed.



Speaking on Entertainment Weekly's 'The Awardist' podcast, she said: "I think this performance was musical in a way.



"As [Jared Letos character] Paolo says, 'It's musical - browns and pastels - it's musical!'"



Gaga's sixth studio album, titled 'Chromatica', hit the charts in May 2020 and saw the 'Joanne' singer work with late producer SOPHIE, who died following an accidental fall in January 2021.



Executive producer BloodPop said at the time of its release: "We worked with SOPHIE very early on. [She was] the first collaborator of those sessions. Those days were fun.



"We set up six microphones and recorded [Gaga's] Lamborghini exhaust, and SOPHIE cut it up into samples. [Though they didn't make the album], we still plan to finish those songs and present something special within the 'Chromatica' universe."