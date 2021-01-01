Trevor Noah to host 2022 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammy Awards for the second consecutive year.

The Daily Show star, who hosted the 63rd Grammys back in March, will take to the stage at the Crypto.com Arena - currently known as the Staples Center - in Los Angeles on 31 January to serve as the master of ceremonies for the annual music prizegiving once again.

"Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. "We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."

During an appearance on CBS This Morning on Wednesday, the South African comedian said he was excited to host an in-person ceremony after presenting the virtual edition earlier this year.

"It was really, really fun, I was just lucky to be a part of it and I guess we had such a good time that we were like, 'Imagine if we had people there, how much more fun would we have had?' and so this year, the Grammys is going to be back," he shared. "Hopefully, it's going to be a full show, everybody's going to be there; we're excited to celebrate a record night and I'm lucky to host."

The award nominees were announced last week, with Jon Batiste leading with 11, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. with eight.