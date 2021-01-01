Madonna unveils meaningful wrist tattoo

Madonna has completed her "trilogy" of tattoos.



The Hung Up hitmaker took to Instagram earlier this week to post a video montage showing tattoo artist Elë Ramirez adding another design to her body art collection.



In the clip, Madonna is seen getting the Hebrew word for "kissed" inked on her wrist underneath her very first tattoo, the letters "LRDMSE" - representing her six children. She also has an "X" inked on her wrist in recognition of her Madame X album.



"I'm completing the trilogy of tattoos that I planned to do," she stated.



In the accompanying caption, the superstar, who studies Kabbalah, noted that she had also timed the tattoo to coincide with the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights.



"Completing the trilogy of tattoos....... I choose to do this year - 'kissed'. Life is a journey to remove the Space between ourselves and humanity. Happy Chanukah," the 63-year-old explained.



And at the end of the video, Madonna was also shown attempting to tattoo an "X" on the top of Ramirez's hand. While the singer described her efforts as "terrible", the tattoo artist filmed the process and appeared pleased with the result.