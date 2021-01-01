Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston show 'out of respect' for Astroworld victims

Megan Thee Stallion has cancelled her show in Houston, Texas to show respect for victims of the Astroworld Festival disaster.

The Savage hitmaker released a statement on Tuesday in which she announced that she would not be performing at the 713 Music Hall in her hometown as the city was still grieving after the tragedy in early November, when a crowd surge at the festival resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

"Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3," the 26-year-old said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. "Houston is still healing and it's important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve... My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time."

The Grammy winner first announced the performance ahead of the Travis Scott-led music festival, which she performed at in 2019, and was set to celebrate her recent college graduation.

Several lawsuits have been filed by the families of victims from the tragedy at the music festival. Scott, who was on stage at the time of the incident, has said that he is "devastated" by the tragedy and is "committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."