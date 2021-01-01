Selena Gomez hits back at TikTok user who criticises drinking 'joke' post-kidney transplant

Selena Gomez has hit back at a TikTok user who criticised her for making an alcohol "joke" as the recipient of a kidney transplant.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old singer posted a video on TikTok in which she reacted to a medical professional's advice about alcohol consumption.

In the clip, Dr. Dawn Bantel describes the Center for Disease Control's guidelines about heavy drinking, defined as "15 or more drinks a week for men, and eight or more drinks per week for women."

Gomez jokingly reacts to the doctor's comment by looking distressed, biting her nail, and widening her eyes. The Only Murders in the Building star captioned the video: "It's a joke."

However, one commenter took issue with the star's video, writing, "So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena." The Lose You to Love Me singer clapped back at the remark by simply posting, "It's a joke, a*s."

Earlier this year, the Rare Beauty founder addressed writers on TV shows The Good Fight and the Saved By the Bell reboot after they received backlash for making jokes about her organ transplant.

"I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I hope in the next writer's room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it's called out immediately and doesn't make it on air."

Gomez, who suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus, received a kidney transplant from her close friend Francia Raisa in 2017.