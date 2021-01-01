Foo Fighters pull Minneapolis show over disagreement with venue over COVID-19 safety measures

Foo Fighters have axed their 2022 Minneapolis show, due to the venue's "refusal to agree" to their "COVID-19 safety measures".

Dave Grohl and co were due to play the Huntington Bank Stadium on August 3, which was set to be part of their US run, but they have pulled out of the gig and are looking to find a "suitable replacement" for the venue.

In a statement issued to their Twitter page, the 'Learn to Fly' rockers wrote: “Due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show. (sic)"

The outdoor stadium is situated on the campus of the University of Minnesota, and a spokesperson for the stadium told The Star Tribune that they “declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective.

“We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask when in large crowds, and take appropriate steps to protect public and personal health."

The 'Everlong' rockers have asked for gig-goers to show proof of full vaccination or a negative coronavirus test at their gigs amid the pandemic.

And the Grammy-winner's safety measures led to a protest by anti-vaxxers.

After their first full-capacity show in New York City since the beginning of the pandemic at Madison Square Garden in the summer, former child star Ricky Schroder was among those protesting.

He later fumed on Twitter: “Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting discrimination. (sic)"

Foo Fighters' 2022 tour kicks off at Pavilion At Star Lake in Pennsylvania on May 14, and wraps at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on August 20.