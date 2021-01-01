Aaron Carter and fiancée split one week after son's birth

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin have broken up just one week after their baby's birth.

The singer and his fiancée welcomed a son named Prince on 22 November, with Melanie undergoing an emergency C-section following 13 hours of labour.

However, Aaron took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that the romance is over, with him alleging Melanie had been communicating with his twin sister Angel, with whom he has had a tumultuous relationship in recent years, and that he would now be a "single father".

"Due to personal reason (sic) Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways. There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating (with) my ex-fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless," he wrote. "I've never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn't deserve any of this and now it's my job to just be a single father and that's what's gonna happen (sic)."

And after one follower asked if he was battling addiction, Aaron quickly shut them down.

"I'm not suffering from any addiction problems that is very appalling and rude of you to say I expect an apology," the 33-year-old fired.

Meanwhile, several hours after Aaron posted his initial string of tweets, most of which were aimed at his estranged family members, he added another message thanking fans for their kind words.

"Mel and I appreciate the support and concern we have been shown. We both will continue to make prince our priority during this difficult time. Please be respectful while we transition and navigate this unfortunate situation. #HeartBroken," he noted.

Melanie has not yet responded to Aaron's allegations.

The pair officially started dating in January 2020 and got engaged six months later.