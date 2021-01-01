BTS heads Apple Music's list of Top Streamed Songs

BTS' 'Dynamite' has topped the list of Apple Music's Top Streamed Song of the last year.

The global smash from the South Korean boy band leads the annual Top 100 charts, which centres on music-listening trends between October 16, 2020, and October 15, 2021.

'Dynamite' is followed on the list by Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' and Ariana Grande's 'Positions'.

The top five is rounded out by 'For The Night' by Pop Smoke and 'Blinding Lights' by The Weeknd.

Apple Music has also revealed the list of the Most Shazamed Songs of 2021, which shows that 'Astronaut In The Ocean' by Masked Wolf leads the way.

The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' and Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' appear at numbers two and three on the list respectively.

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' also appears in the Most Shazamed Songs chart, in fourth place.

Elsewhere, 'Head & Heart' by Joel Corry has been confirmed as the Most Streamed Workout Song of 2021.

The record is followed in the charts by Sam Feldt's 'Post Malone' and Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' in second and third place respectively.

Meanwhile, Olivia leads the way on the list of the UK Top 20 songs.

The 18-year-old singer - who released her widely acclaimed debut album, 'Sour', earlier this year - saw her tracks 'Good 4 U' and 'Drivers License' top the chart.

Olivia's hit singles were followed on the list by Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits', which appears on his recently-released album '='.

Other big-name stars in the top ten include the likes of Ariana Grande in fourth ('Positions'), The Weeknd in seventh ('Blinding Lights'), Dua Lipa in eighth ('Levitating') and Doja Cat in tenth ('Kiss Me More').