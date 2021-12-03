Blue announce 2022 20th anniversary tour

Blue have announced their comeback with a 20th-anniversary arena tour.

The 'One Love' hitmakers - comprising Duncan James, Lee Ryan, Anthony Costa and Simon Webbe - will hit the road with Atomic Kitten in September 2022 for the 'Heart and Soul Tour'.

The reunion shows are to mark two decades since the release of their chart-topping 2001 debut album, 'All Rise', which reached the milestone on November 26.

The run, which kicks off in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 11, includes a stop at London's The O2 on September 29.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (03.12.21) via Ticketmaster.

Taking to Twitter, the band wrote: "We are excited and pleased to announce we are back together in 2022. Catch us live on tour across the UK and Ireland with the incredible

@AtomicKOfficial

"Tickets on sale from Friday this week."

In 2017, Simon, 45, confirmed he and his bandmates were back in the studio working on a follow-up to 2015's 'Colours', which was their final album released on Sony Music.

At the time, Lee, 38, was in 'EastEnders', Duncan, 43, in 'Hollyoaks' and 40-year-old Anthony was appearing in an Agatha Christie play, so the boys had limited time to work on the new tunes.

Simon said then: "We're in the studio. We did the Sunshine Festival in Worcester. We're going to Latvia tomorrow. We're constantly working, at least two or three times a month."

However, Blue admitted in 2019 that they would be focusing on live shows.

The 'Guilty' hitmaker added how he and his bandmates - who formed in 2000 and have continued to play shows over the years - keep one another grounded.

Simon - who released his first solo album in 11 years 'Smile' that October - said: "[If] the attitude is that we're getting above our station, the other three will bring you back into line. We're very, very grateful to be in the position that we are."

Blue's 2022 UK tour dates are:

Saturday 17 September – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Sunday 18 September – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Monday 19 September – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Wednesday 21 September – P&J Live, Aberdeen

Thursday 22 September – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Saturday 24 September – AO Arena, Manchester

Sunday 25 September – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Monday 26 September – Brighton Centre

Wednesday 28 September – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Thursday 29 September – The O2, London

Saturday 1 October – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Sunday 2 October – International Centre, Bournemouth