Britney Spears finally on 'right medication' following end of conservatorship

Britney Spears is feeling "present" weeks after being released from her 13-year conservatorship.



The 39-year-old updated fans about her life in an Instagram post on Monday after Judge Brenda Penny terminated the conservatorship of her person and estate earlier this month.



"That beautiful ... nice ... and warm f**king fuzzy feeling when you've been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it's finally here !!!!" she captioned a photo of a fireplace adorned with Christmas decorations.



"And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you're on the right medication just a month ago !!!!" the singer continued. "Damn I can actually pray .... it feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I'M HERE ... thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people ... good God my friends ... it's good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!!"



While Spears did not disclose what medication she was taking, in an explosive testimony in June, she alleged that she was previously forced to take the mood stabilising drug lithium against her will, which she described as "very, very strong" and made her feel "drunk".



"Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me ... I mean who knows..." the Stronger hitmaker shared, adding that she was "pulling a Snoop Dogg" by thanking herself for believing in herself over the past few years.