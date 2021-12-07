Olivia Rodrigo wins three Apple Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd and Wizkid are among the winners of the Apple Music Awards 2021.



The third iteration of the tech giant's annual prize-giving sees 'good 4 u' hitmaker Olivia, 18, honoured with Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for 'SOUR', and Song of the Year for 'driver's license', which spent eight consecutive weeks at number one in the US, and was certified quadruple platinum.



She said: "I did my first interview for 'drivers license' with Apple Music, and so much has happened since then.



"It's truly surreal. Thank you to Apple Music for these amazing awards."



'Blinding Lights' hitmaker The Weeknd has been named Global Artist of the Year, following the record-breaking success of the hit single and the album 'After Hours'.



The 31-year-old megastar - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - said: "I'm so grateful for this huge honour and want to thank Apple for all its support, not only for my work but also for great music by newer artists, where it matters so much for creators to be found and supported."



Elsewhere, Songwriter of the Year went to H.E.R..



The 24-year-old R&B star commented: "I am very honoured and blessed to receive this recognition.



"As a young Black and Filipino artist, and a woman who is on the stage giving my all, there's no doubt that representation is important. Thank you so much, Apple Music."



This year, a new category of Regional Artist of the Year was introduced, recognising talent in Africa, France, Germany, Japan, and Russia.



And rapping superstar Wizkid won for Africa.



The 31-year-old star said: "Thank you to Apple Music for this award," Wizkid said. "It's a blessing to get to do what I do, and I'm proud to be representing for Africa."



Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said: "The past 12 months have proved to be a remarkable year for music, and we're thrilled to honour the artists who are shaping culture and connecting with fans around the world on Apple Music.



"This year we're also recognising more regional artists, showing the world the impact of extraordinary talented musicians who are making waves globally."



The Apple Music Awards celebration kicks off Tuesday, December 7, 2021, with interviews, original content, and more all streaming worldwide on Apple Music and the Apple TV app. Music fans who are not already subscribed to Apple Music can sign up for a three-month free trial at apple.com/apple-music.







The full winners' list is as follows:







Global Artist of the Year: The Weeknd



Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo



Songwriter of the Year: H.E.R.



Artist of the Year (Africa): Wizkid



Artist of the Year (France): Aya Nakamura



Artist of the Year (Germany): RIN



Artist of the Year (Japan): OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM



Artist of the Year (Russia): Scriptonite