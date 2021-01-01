Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr honour George Harrison on 20th anniversary of his passing

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have shared tributes to their late Beatles bandmate George Harrison to mark the 20th anniversary of his death.

The two musicians, as well as Harrison's widow, Olivia, honoured the late guitarist on social media two decades after he passed away from lung cancer at the age of 58.

"Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago. I miss my friend so much. Love Paul," McCartney wrote beneath a photo of Harrison and him in the studio together.

Starr shared a photo of himself smoking cigars with his late bandmate, captioning the post, "Peace and love to you George I miss you man. Peace and love Ringo."

Harrison's widow's tribute was comprised of a video that showed his face bathed in different psychedelic colours and ends with the words, "We love you, George". The clip features a snippet of Within You Without You, the sitar riff the guitarist contributed to the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album.

The anniversary of the musician's passing coincides with the release of the docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, which shows the band recording their acclaimed album, Let It Be.